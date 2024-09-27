Duty Free Holdings names James Mullaney as president

Duty Free Holdings has announced the appointment of James Mullaney as president.

Mullaney, the company said in a release, will lead the company's strategic growth initiatives with a focus on expanding its presence in key international markets, with an emphasis on building the footprint of its executive retail shops and La Boutique stores across the country, as well as developing new distribution channels in Central, South, and North America, and the Caribbean.

He will oversee the development of new retail and wholesale channels, enhance operational efficiencies and drive strategic partnerships. Additionally, the company added that Mullaney will add new categories and introduce innovative retail experiences to elevate Duty Free Holdings' offerings, ensuring the brand's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its diverse customer base.

"James' extensive experience in the luxury and international retail sectors, coupled with his proven leadership in driving business growth, makes him the ideal leader to take Duty Free Holdings into its next phase," said Philippe Dray, CEO and owner of Duty Free Holdings.

Mullaney's career spans nearly three decades in the fashion and retail industries. He has served with L & M Direct, and before that as CEO of Furla USA, overseeing operations across North, Central, and South America as well as the Caribbean.

Commenting on his new role, James Mullaney said: "Building upon the brand's strong foundation, I look forward to working with the talented team to execute an aggressive expansion plan while delivering exceptional value to our partners and customers worldwide."

Mullaney's career also includes roles as chief operating officer at Schifter + Partners, managing director for Bruno Magli, and director of finance for Henri Bendel, a division of Limited Brands Inc. He began his career in finance at L'Oreal USA, and later held leadership positions at Liz Claiborne, managing a 400 million dollars apparel division.

Mullaney serves on multiple boards, including the Kean University Alumni Foundation.