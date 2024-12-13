Ecommerce Europe appoints Gero Furchheim as president

Ecommerce Europe has elected Gero Furchheim, from the German association BEVH, as its new president. Furchheim succeeds his predecessor, Wijnand Jongen.

“A strong association that actively expands and deepens its network must build bridges between the EU and national levels, while fostering collaboration with associations, businesses, and political stakeholders. As a committed European, I am very much looking forward to fulfilling my role as president of Ecommerce Europe, the united voice of the European digital commerce sector,” said Furchheim in a statement.

Expressing his gratitude to the outgoing president of Ecommerce Europe, Furchheim said that with the support of Wijnand Jongen, Ecommerce Europe became the united voice for digital commerce in Europe, actively contributing to the successful merger with EMOTA back in January 2020.

“Gero Furchheim's vast experience in public affairs, e-commerce businesses and association leadership, in particular as president of BEVH for the past 10 years, will be a great asset that will bring Ecommerce Europe to new heights during his mandate,” added Luca Cassetti, secretary general of Ecommerce Europe.

Commenting further on taking up the president’s role, Furchheim said: “I want to dedicate my term to advancing the completion of the European Single Market. We must make sure that all players, and in particular small and medium-sized businesses, can harness the opportunities that a united Europe promises. To achieve this, we need a Europe that enforces its laws effectively and ensures fair competition.”