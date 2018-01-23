Ed Barker to succeed Nick Wharton as Superdry CFO

Superdry’s chief financial officer (CFO) Nick Wharton is retiring from his position in order to pursue a plural career. The company said, he will be succeeded by Ed Barker, currently director of group finance, and previously interim chief financial officer, at J Sainsbury plc.

Commenting on the development, Euan Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer of Superdry, said in a statement: "Nick has been a key part of the team leading the repositioning of Superdry as a global digital brand which has demonstrated world-leading capabilities and a strong track record of strategic and financial delivery. I am delighted that Ed is joining us as we embark on the next phase of our ambitious growth plans. He has strong experience of building brands and leading in competitive multi-channel businesses through his previous roles at Sainsbury and Burberry."

Barker, the company added, is currently director of group finance with Sainsbury having held a number of financial and operational roles at that company since joining in 2008. Between July 2016 and March 2017 he was the interim chief financial officer for Sainsbury. Before joining Sainsbury, he worked as group financial controller at Burberry plc. He is a non-executive director at Staffline Group plc.

Picture:Superdry website