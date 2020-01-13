Ed Filipowski, co-chairman of New York-based PR agency KCD, dies aged 58

Ed Filipowski, one of the luxury fashion industry’s leading publicists and the co-chairman and chief strategist of New York-based public relations agency KCD, has died aged 58.

Filipowski died on Friday morning at his New York home from complications following a recent surgery.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Co-Chairman and Chief Strategist Ed Filipowski,” KCD said in an Instagram post. “He leaves a legacy as a champion of the fashion industry with his unbridled optimism and spirit, and we will forever be grateful for his visionary leadership.”

Artistic director Dior Men’s, Kim Jones, commented on the post: “Loved Ed he was the best xxxx”, while Italian fashion designer Fausto Puglisi, commented: “I feel deeply sad. I will miss Ed, Fashion will miss His strength and Poetry. Rest in peace, Fantastic Man.”

Clients of KCD have included McQueen, Givenchy, Balmain, Tory Burch, Tommy Hilfiger and Target, among others.