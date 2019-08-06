Ed Razek of Victoria's Secret resigns

Business Insider has reported that Ed Razek, the chief marketing officer of Victoria's Secret parent company L brands and the mastermind behind the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, has resigned. Razek has reportedly been planning to retire since August, as employees learned in a memo sent out by L Brands chairman and CEO Les Wexner.

Razek has been a controversial figure for Victoria's Secret over the past year, doing the company more harm than good. Last year in an interview with Vogue, the executive said he would not want to see transgender models in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, sparking immediate backlash from LGBT groups and organizations.