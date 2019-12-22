Emanuel Ungaro dead at 86

Emanuel Ungaro, the founder of label Ungaro, died in Paris on Dec. 22.

Known for feminine designs chock-full of playful embellishments and bold prints, the French designer founded his eponymous fashion house in 1965. He led Ungaro until 2004 when he retired from the label.

The brand took to social media to celebrate the life of its founder, sharing a photo with the accompanying caption, “The Fashion House he founded in 1965 still bearing his name cries today this extremely talented Couturier. He will stay in our memories as the Master of sensuality, colours, and flamboyance.”

Born in Aix-en-Provence in 1933, Ungaro developed a reputation for bold prints and playful embellishments that were both comfortable and flattering to the female body.

According to the Ungaro website, Ungaro started his career with an apprenticeship under Spanish designer Cristobal Balenciaga and worked for Courreges before eventually launching his label. When the designer retired from the fashion house, Ungaro was sold to Asim Abdullah for 84 million USD.

Ungaro is survived by his wife and daughter.

Image: Ungargo Facebook