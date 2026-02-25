EMEA managing director Olivier Motteau exits Clarks

Olivier Motteau, the managing director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) at British footwear brand Clarks, has announced his departure from the company. Motteau shared the news of his exit via the professional social networking platform LinkedIn after nearly four years at the helm of the region.

The executive joined the Somerset-based retailer to lead its EMEA operations, overseeing a period of transition for the historical footwear house. During his tenure, Motteau focused on regional growth and operational improvements across diverse geographical markets.

Performance and regional growth

Reflecting on his time with the iconic brand, Motteau stated that it had been a great honour to work for such an historical institution in the footwear industry. He noted that the dedication of the regional teams over the past four years resulted in growth, as well as improvements in margin and profit.

According to the outgoing managing director, these efforts allowed the business to regain market share in several key territories within the EMEA region. Motteau expressed gratitude to the regional team members for their efficient work and thanked colleagues in the UK, the US, and the global teams for their support during both successful and challenging periods.

Leadership transitions at the footwear group

The departure of Motteau follows a series of leadership changes at the British brand since its acquisition by Hong Kong-based private equity firm LionRock Capital in 2021. The company has been focused on a global turnaround strategy to modernize its image and improve digital integration across its international markets.

Clarks has not yet named a successor for the EMEA managing director role. The regional leadership remains a critical component of the global strategy for the group as it navigates fluctuating consumer demand in the European wholesale and retail sectors.