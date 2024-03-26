End. appoints Steve Crease as new COO

Streetwear retailer End. has appointed Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) veteran Steve Crease as its new chief operating officer.

Crease served at the luxury retail group for over 20 years in a variety of increasingly senior positions, the most recent being global director of operations for the luxury division, a role he held for over seven years.

Other positions he had at the company included director of operations EMEA and APAC, head of logistics and head of trade and transport development, his first position at Net-a-Porter that he took up in late 2003.

Crease succeeds Nick Bailey, who stepped down from the COO position back in November 2023 to become a business consultant for Tailored Athlete.

While Crease confirmed his appointment in a post on LinkedIn, where he said he was “thrilled” to be taking on the new position, End’s CEO Parker Gundersen elaborated on the news to Drapers.

Speaking to the media outlet, Gundersen said:“I’m very excited to have Steve joining the leadership team at End.

“He brings a wealth of expertise in retail operations and global supply chain development to support us as we build new capabilities serving our customers around the world.

“Renowned for his integrity and leadership, Steve will play a key role working with the rest of the executive team in delivering the next chapter of growth for End.”