Estée Lauder appoints exec VP of global communications and public affairs

The Estée Lauder Companies has appointed Meridith Webster to the newly-created role of executive vice president, global communications and public affairs, effective May 17.

In her new position, Webster will succeed Alexandra (Alex) Trower as head of global communications and Maria Cristina (MC) González Noguera as head of global public affairs.

She will also join The Estée Lauder Companies executive leadership team.

“I am thrilled to be joining The Estée Lauder Companies. Alex and MC each have done a terrific job leading the company’s global communications and public affairs functions and positioning these talented teams as strategic business partners,” Webster said in a release.

“It is an honor to step into this new role and I am excited to continue building on the successes of these teams in a rapidly-evolving space. I look forward to partnering with Fabrizio, William and the entire Executive Leadership Team to drive the overall success and continued growth of ELC.”