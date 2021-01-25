Estée Lauder appoints new exec vice president of global supply chain

Estée Lauder has announced the appointment of Roberto Canevari as executive vice president, global supply chain, effective 1 May.

Canevari succeeds Gregory F. Polcer, who is retiring on 1 July after nearly 13 years with the company.

In his new role, Canevari will report directly to president and CEO Fabrizio Freda.

“I am thrilled to welcome Roberto to The Estée Lauder Companies,” Freda said in a statement. “He is a highly respected and talented supply chain expert and global leader who has successfully helmed and transformed the end-to-end supply chain organizations of several global, luxury, and brand-led companies.

“Throughout his career, he has consistently driven exceptional product quality and customer experience, as well as forward-looking sustainability strategies and practices. Roberto brings a unique combination of operational expertise and creative passion to ELC. I look forward to partnering closely with him to continue to innovate and improve our world-class supply chain organization.”