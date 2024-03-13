Estée Lauder general counsel Deirdre Stanley steps down

The Estée Lauder Companies has announced the departure of Deirdre Stanley, executive vice president and general counsel.

The company said in a statement that Stanleys will remain in her role until April 2, 2024.

“Deirdre is a highly respected leader and colleague across our organisation and industry. Since joining ELC in 2019, she has made many significant contributions to the company through her business acumen, knowledge of the legal landscape, and thoughtful counsel,” said Fabrizio Freda, the company’s president and CEO.

The company added that Stanley has been responsible for leading the company’s legal strategy and its legal and security teams globally, providing expertise on a wide range of matters including corporate strategies, reporting, compliance, risk mitigation, governance and complex business transactions.

She has served as a trusted strategic advisor to members of ELC’s senior leadership team, the Lauder family, and the Board of Directors on both the “art and science” of navigating complex global legal issues and business interests.

“Deirdre is a highly sought-after mentor, collaborative colleague, and respected advisor, and has elevated our work around the world, cultivating talent within both the Legal function as well as across our organisation,” added William P. Lauder, executive chairman of The Estée Lauder Companies.