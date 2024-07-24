Estée Lauder names Akhil Shrivastava as chief financial officer

The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) has appointed Akhil Shrivastava a executive vice president and chief financial officer, succeeding Tracey T. Travis, whose retirement was announced on July 11, 2024.

Joining on November 1, 2024, Shrivastava will report to William P. Lauder, executive chairman, and Fabrizio Freda, president and chief executive officer.

“With over 25 years of extensive financial and leadership experience, Akhil is an exceptional and capable leader whose financial and strategic expertise and insights have been important in supporting the company over the past several years, and he will be instrumental in driving forward our strategic direction and decisions,” said Fabrizio Freda in a statement.

In his new role, Shrivastava will be responsible for the company’s global finance, accounting, tax, treasury, investor relations and new business development. He will lead ELC’s global finance & strategy (F&S) organisation.

The company said that since joining ELC in 2015, Shrivastava has held several senior finance roles within the company. Prior to his current role, he was senior vice president, treasurer responsible for core treasury functions, the enterprise risk program, real estate, and oversight of the company’s retirement funds.

“Akhil has demonstrated his capabilities as a transformational, visionary, and collaborative leader who combines finance and strategy with an appreciation for the creativity within our business and our brands with consumers at the heart,” added William P. Lauder.

Before joining The Estée Lauder Companies, Shrivastava spent eighteen years at Procter & Gamble, where he served in several finance and leadership roles across Asia, North America, and the global businesses, including finance director for Gillette, North America.