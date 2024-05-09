Estée Lauder names Shane Wolf as president global brands

The Estée Lauder Companies has appointed Shane Wolf as president, global brands, Aveda and Bumble and Bumble, effective July 1, 2024.

Wolf, the company said, will report to Jane Hertzmark Hudis, executive group president, The Estée Lauder Companies, and join the company’s executive leadership team.

The company added that with more than 25 years of hair care experience across brand management, marketing, education and artistry, Wolf’s extensive expertise will help to accelerate ELC’s growth ambitions in the global hair care category. In his new role, he will have direct responsibility for Aveda and oversight of Bumble and Bumble. In addition, he will partner with Hudis on the enterprise hair care strategy to help drive category breakthroughs and share gains.

“Shane is an innovator, a creative brand leader and a disruptor in hair care. Shane’s appointment reflects our company’s commitment to maximising the growth potential of our hair care brands and building on our position in this important category,” said Hudis in a statement.

Wolf joins ELC following many years in hair care at L’Oreal, where most recently he held the position of global president, US brands, professional products division. During his time at L’Oreal, he held GM positions spanning Pureology, Redken, Kerastase, Shu Uemura, and prior to L’Oreal he worked at Aveda and Wella. He also launched Seed Phytonutrients in partnership with L'Oréal, an indie-style, natural-based hair brand.