Estee Lauder's international president Peter Jueptner to step down

Peter Jueptner, group president, international, The Estée Lauder Companies has decided to step down from his role as of April 1, 2025, and to leave the company effective June 30, 2025.

“Over the course of his impressive career with us, Peter has been one of the key architects of The Estée Lauder Companies, helping to expand our brand portfolio, grow our global footprint, and enhance the ways we work together across teams and geographies to serve our global consumers,” said William P. Lauder, chair of the company’s board of directors.

The company said in a release that Jueptner joined the company in 2009 as senior vice president, strategy, new business development and transformation initiatives. In 2016, he was promoted to president, EMEA and relocated to Paris. In 2022, Jueptner was promoted to group president, international, expanding the commercial principles he used to transform EMEA to a worldwide scale.

“Peter has made many essential contributions to shaping and growing our business worldwide during his sixteen years with The Estée Lauder Companies,” added Stéphane de La Faverie, president and CEO.

“His legacy of growth, innovation, and strategic leadership, as well as his passion for nurturing and developing talent, will continue to inspire us for years to come.”