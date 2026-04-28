Études Studio appoints Brice Groulier (ex-Jacquemus) to structure its growth

Parisian label Études Studio is professionalising its management with the appointment of Brice Groulier to the role of CEO. By recruiting the former chief financial officer of Jacquemus, the independent brand is demonstrating its ambition to transform its creative foundation into a major industrial success.

Founded in 2012 by Aurélien Arbet and Jérémie Egry, Études Studio has established itself as a unique, hybrid player in the Parisian landscape, navigating between fashion, publishing and artistic direction. After 14 years of independence, the brand is entering a new operational phase by entrusting its leadership to a specialist in accelerating promising French fashion brands.

“Jacquemus know-how” at the service of Études

The choice of Brice Groulier seems, above all, to highlight an ambition to scale up. He arrives with a significant pedigree, having previously held the position of chief financial officer at Jacquemus, where he supported the label's international explosion. Before that, he honed his expertise at Lemaire, a house known for its balance of rigorous management and high creative standards.

Groulier's entire mission will be to take Études Studio out of its insider niche and turn it into a major lifestyle brand. “Brice brings a rigorous strategic vision coupled with a deep understanding of creative ecosystems. His background aligns with our vision, where structure supports creativity,” explained Aurélien Arbet and Jérémie Egry.

Reconciling artistic radicalism with financial realism

In a market where independent labels are looking to achieve scalability, Études Studio is betting on expert management. The new CEO, who himself comes from the world of music production, champions this dual culture: “Joining Études Studio seemed like a natural fit, a place where artistic expression and corporate vision naturally meet.”

The objective for the coming years is to strengthen the brand's positioning as a global cultural player while accelerating its international expansion.

Towards a total lifestyle brand

Beyond the menswear ready-to-wear that made its name, Études also intends to consolidate its 'Arts de vivre' concept. The brand, which has its own publishing house and builds numerous bridges with contemporary art, is counting on Brice Groulier to transform this heritage into a sustainable growth model.

This appointment comes in the context of a normalising luxury market, where operational clarity is becoming a competitive advantage. By securing the services of a leader seasoned in scaling, Études Studio is equipping itself to achieve its ambitions; to become an essential and accessible player, without compromising its cultural integrity.