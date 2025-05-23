Europa Eyewear appoints Megan Molony as CEO

Eyewear retailer Europa has announced the appointment of Megan Molony as its new chief executive officer, effective June 16, 2025.

Molony will assume responsibility for the entire Europa platform, encompassing Europa Eyewear and Eyebobs, as well as future acquisitions, while collaborating closely with the board of directors to define and implement the company's long-term strategic vision.

To ensure a smooth transition, Scott Shapiro, Europa's former CEO, will move into the role of executive director of industry relations, and Jerry Wolowicz will continue in his position as president, supporting Molony in day-to-day operations.

Commenting on Molony’s appointment, Scott Shapiro, who has led the company since 2010, said, “Megan is a dynamic and thoughtful leader whose depth of experience, industry relationships, and strategic mindset will drive meaningful progress for Europa.”

Molony brings nearly three decades of optical industry experience, most recently serving as chief merchandising and managed vision care officer at National Vision, Inc., and holding prior leadership roles at Essilor of America and Luxottica North America.

“This is a company with a strong and very successful legacy, meaningful values, and a deep commitment to its customers and employees. I’m excited to partner with this exceptional team and build on that foundation to shape the next phase of growth for Europa’s brands, partners, and people,” said Molony.

In a strategic move in 2023, Europa partnered with Blue Point Capital Partners, signaling a new phase of expansion, and subsequently acquired Eyebobs, the Minneapolis-based premium reading glass brand, marking the initial step in developing its platform of premium eyewear brands.