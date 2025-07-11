Eva Gallego to lead Mango Woman

Fashion company Mango has announced the appointment of Eva Gallego as the new global director of Mango Woman. Gallego is set to join the company in September, where she will be tasked with continuing to advance the development of Mango's women's line and its distinctive value proposition.

This strategic appointment is aligned with the fashion company's broader business strategy and directly supports the objectives outlined in its 4E 2024-2026 Strategic Plan, reinforcing Mango's commitment to leadership in women's fashion. In her new capacity, she will report directly to Luis Casacuberta, Mango's chief product officer.

Commenting on the new appointment, Luis Casacuberta said, "We are delighted to be able to add to the team a professional with a great track record and experience, such as Eva Gallego. We are sure that under her leadership, the Woman line will follow the path already started in recent years and will increase its differential value proposition and its leadership in the market."

Gallego brings extensive international experience across the fashion, luxury, and distribution sectors to her new role. A graduate in Industrial Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Madrid with a PDD from IESE, she possesses over 20 years of experience in leading strategic transformation and product development projects for various prominent fashion and retail brands.

Prior to joining Mango, Gallego served as the head of accessories, fashion, luxury, jewellery, watches, and footwear buying at El Corte Inglés. Her previous roles include directing all product divisions at TOUS and leading accessories, particularly footwear, at Zara Woman. Furthermore, Gallego has held various positions within the LVMH group, working at both Louis Vuitton and Loewe.

This leadership change follows the departure of Luis Maseres, who served as the executive director of Mango Woman for 11 years. Maseres, with over 25 years of experience in senior management positions within the fashion industry, joined Mango in 2014 and played a crucial role in consolidating the brand's value proposition and market positioning. Mango extended its gratitude to Maseres for his dedication, vision, and contributions to the company's growth, wishing him success in his new professional endeavours.