Evangelie Smyrniotaki exits as artistic director of Sergio Rossi

Evangelie Smyrniotaki, the artistic director of Sergio Rossi, has announced her intention to depart the Italian fashion brand.

The designer confirmed the move in a post on Instagram, where she said that her chapter at the label had ended.

Her statement continued: “It has been a great pleasure to work alongside the talented team and drive the creative vision of the brand forward. Thank you for this incredible opportunity.”

Smyrniotaki – otherwise known as fashion blogger Style Heroine – was appointed to the position of artistic director in January 2022, taking on responsibility for the brand’s content creation, advertising campaigns, styling and creativity.

Prior to this, she had primarily been known for the work at her online magazine, launched in 2011, as well as a slew of collaborative projects with other high-end brands.

Her appointment came months after Sergio Rossi had been acquired by Lanvin Group, formerly known as the Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group, which underwent a rebrand in 2021 as it looked to garner international recognition.

Former CEO of the brand Riccardo Sciutto – who has since been succeeded by Helen Wright – said the selection of Smyrniotaki was an intentional step towards a new form of communication desired by Sergio Rossi today, reflecting the brand’s need to resonate with clients in order to bring value.