Ewan Venters appointed executive chairman at Paul Smith

Paul Smith Ltd., a leading British design company, has appointed Ewan Venters to the newly created role of executive chairman, effective October 1, 2025. Venters, who has served as a non-executive director at the company since February, was previously the CEO of the global contemporary art gallery, Hauser & Wirth.

Sir Paul Smith, the company’s founder, expressed his excitement about Venters joining the team just as the brand prepares to celebrate its 55th anniversary. He noted that Venters has brought "boundless energy" and a valuable perspective to the company. Venters, in turn, called Paul Smith "one of Britain’s most enduring, captivating and beloved brands" and said he is thrilled to be joining at such an important time.

Before his role at Hauser & Wirth, Venters, 52, spent eight years as CEO of the department store Fortnum & Mason, where he oversaw the brand's transformation and significant growth. He also held a leadership position at Selfridges. Venters will maintain his other roles, including his position as chair of the Private Sector Council of the GREAT campaign, which promotes the UK's business reputation internationally. He was awarded an OBE in 2024 for his contributions to international trade.