Express names Matthew Moellering president

Matthew Moellering has been promoted to president American fashion brand Express. The role had previously been held by David Kornberg, who left the company in January.

Moellering has been with Express since 2006. He served as executive vice president and chief operating officer since 2011, and will continue to serve as chief operating officer. The executive also served as interim president and interim chief executive officer since Kornberg's departure earlier this year, until Tim Baxter was named chief executive officer in May.

“Elevating Matt’s role to president reflects my immense confidence in his leadership as well as his importance to the future of Express,” Baxter said in a statement Executive Officer. “I’d like to personally thank him for being my trusted partner and ensuring a seamless transition of leadership over the past three months."

Prior to joining Express, Moellering held various positions with Limited Brands and Procter & Gamble. He also serves on the L.L. Bean board of directors.

Baxter also noted, “Our executive leadership team reflects a balance of seasoned Express executives and those with fresh outside perspective, and this balance will better position us for the future as we focus on the four pillars of our corporate strategy: product, brand, customer and execution.”