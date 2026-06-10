Extreme Cashmere appoints Marc Schmidt as managing director

Marc Schmidt, the former chief operating officer of the label Casablanca, has announced his appointment as managing director of the Dutch brand Extreme Cashmere. The new director indicated on his LinkedIn account that he will start on July 1, 2026.

“I didn't look for this opportunity. It presented itself – and after the first conversation, I knew I belonged here,” Marc Schmidt wrote in a post on the online network. He specified that his role will be to “help the founder and the team grow the brand at a sustainable pace – without losing what makes it unique.”

A few days ago, Marc Schmidt announced he was leaving his position at Casablanca, where he held the dual role of chief operating officer (COO) and chief digital officer (CDO). “June 30 marks the end of a crazy and beautiful adventure. When I joined Casablanca Paris, the mission was clear: to help build something that could grow. What I wasn't quite prepared for was the breakneck speed at which everything happened: opening two flagship stores from scratch; bringing ideas that seemed almost impossible to life; and seeing a brand come alive,” he wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

Extreme Cashmere was founded in 2016 by Saskia Dijkstra. The luxury brand is known for its all-season, genderless and unisize cashmere collections.