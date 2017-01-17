Fabindia gets a new marketing head

Karan Kumar is now the brand and marketing head at ethnic wear company Fabindia. He was responsible for consumer and retail brand marketing, digital initiatives and omni-channel technology innovations at ITC’s lifestyle retailing business. He has worked on key ITC brands like Aashirvaad, Classmate, Wills Lifestyle, John Players, mint-o, Candyman and Kitchens of India. He has also headed FMCG sales for ITC in Mumbai, Maharashtra and Chattisgarh.

Kumar is a proven brand marketer and understands a brand’s audience and what it takes to drive the brand. His various campaigns and interventions have received critical recognition from the marketing community and the media. His innovations in digital and social media marketing have been recognised as being effective and path-breaking.

At present, Fabindia has 229 stores in India and ten abroad. The company also sells through a portal. Fabindia was founded in 1960 by John Bissell to market India’s traditional crafts. It started out as an exporter of home furnishing. The first retail store opened in 1975. In 2000, the company added a non textile range to its portfolio. It also sells organic foods and personal care products. Fabindia has now forayed into western wear under the brand Fabels. Fabindia posted a 20.4 per cent rise in sales in the domestic market with profit before tax at Rs 72 crores during the year ended March 2016.