Facebook names first-ever chief business officer

Facebook has appointed its first-ever chief business officer. Marne Levine, who was the social media group’s vice president of global partnerships, will lead the company’s marketing and sales teams, along with its partnerships team that works across several business areas. The role reports to Sheryll Sandberg, Facebook’s longstanding chief operating officer.

Levin wrote in a Facebook post, “I believe in Facebook’s mission even more than I did that first time I walked through the door. I’m proud of how, in the past year, we’ve assisted in economic relief efforts, connecting our partners—from the largest of businesses to the aspiring creators—to their communities at a time when it was needed most. Through new solutions like Shops and paid online events, we’ve helped entrepreneurs and small businesses to operate online and, in many cases, to stay afloat. I’m especially proud to be at one of the most innovative technology companies that continues to build new experiences that support our partners and their long-term growth.”