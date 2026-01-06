Fanny Moizant leaves Vestiaire Collective after 16 years — a new chapter for the pre-loved luxury pioneer

After 16 years at the helm of Vestiaire Collective, co-founder Fanny Moizant announced her departure from the company on LinkedIn on Monday, January 5. Moizant co-founded the business in 2009, and her exit marks the end of a major chapter in the history of circular fashion.

“This was not a decision I made, nor one I expected, but I accept that it marks the end of an extraordinary chapter,” wrote Moizant. She described it as an “immense privilege” to have built a company with “a soul, a purpose and a powerful mission: to change the fashion industry from within — one second-hand item at a time.”

A venture born from strong conviction

Vestiaire Collective was founded in Paris in 2009, initially under the name Vestiaire de Copines. It launched with just a few thousand second-hand fashion items pooled between friends and direct contacts. Founded by Moizant and her partner Sophie Hersan, the platform set itself an ambitious mission: to promote more sustainable and circular consumption in the luxury sector.

Moizant, who has been with Vestiaire Collective since its inception, highlighted the project's vocational nature in her message: “It was never just a job. It was a calling, a cause, a fierce belief that circularity matters — for the planet, for future generations, for the industry itself.”

From start-up to global expansion

Since its creation, Vestiaire Collective has become a global marketplace for pre-loved luxury fashion and one of the leading names in resale. The platform now operates in over 70 countries worldwide. It offers a catalogue of nearly five million items from an international community of millions of members.

On the economic front, while private companies do not always publish detailed accounts, recent estimates (notably from Martini.ai) indicate the platform generated approximately 486 million dollars in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) in 2024. This represents significant growth compared to previous years, with continued growth projected for 2025.

Vestiaire has also seen several major funding rounds. These include a crowdfunding campaign in February 2024 that raised approximately 3.5 million euros, far exceeding its targets. Over the decade, there have also been rounds involving investors such as Kering, Tiger Global, SoftBank and Eurazeo.

International expansion and the UK market

One of the key milestones in Vestiaire Collective's international expansion was the opening of a London office, launched shortly after the platform entered the UK market in the early 2010s. Moizant often referred to this development phase as a moment of personal transformation: fighting “against herself” to never regret aiming higher in the pursuit of new markets.

Today, Vestiaire's offices are located in several global capitals. It has dedicated teams for curation, luxury item authentication and logistics in cities such as Berlin, New York, Hong Kong and Singapore.

A platform with impact and challenges

Vestiaire Collective is recognised for its commitment to sustainability, focusing on reducing waste and extending the life of luxury products. This dedication earned it B Corp certification in 2021.

The model relies on an active community, rigorous authentication processes and high-quality curation, with thousands of new items added daily.

However, the company is not without its challenges. These include increased competition in the second-hand fashion sector, changing consumer behaviours and market fluctuations. All these factors are shaping an industry undergoing significant transformation.

Moizant: gratitude, transition and a new chapter

In her message, Fanny Moizant thanked “the many people I’ve met along the way — teammates, partners, creators and activists,” as well as “the community of customers,” described as “the soul of this movement from the very beginning.” She also paid tribute to her co-founder Sophie Hersan and the leadership of current CEO Maximilian Bittner.

“Something bigger remains to be built. More impact to be made,” she concluded, quoting a line from Albert Camus on resilience: “In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer.”

Moizant has not yet revealed her future plans. She promises that “the next story begins soon,” hinting at a new chapter for one of the most influential entrepreneurs in French fashion tech.