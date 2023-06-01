Farfetch announces new Off-White CEO, New Guards Group co-founders exit

Farfetch has announced a number of leadership changes at New Guards Group (NGG), including the exit of the group’s founders, and the appointment of a new CEO at Off-White.

Davide De Giglio and Andrea Grilli are leaving NGG, which they founded in 2015 - De Giglio was most recently serving as CEO of NGG, while Grilli served as CEO of luxury streetwear label Off-White.

Stephanie Phair will become NGG chair while retaining her role as group president of Farfetch.

New chief at Off-White

Cristiano Fagnani will succeed Grilli and take the helm of Off-White, while also retaining responsibility for NGG’s Reebok business as CEO of NGG++.

Incoming CEO Fagnani is no stranger to Off-White, having worked closely with the label during his stint as chief marketing officer for NGG. His previous experience also includes over 20 years at sportswear giant Nike.

Acquired by Farfetch in 2019, Milan-based NGG owns a brand portfolio and also manages the design, production, and distribution of brands including Off-White, Reebok, and Palm Angels.

Farfetch founder, CEO, and chair José Neves thanked De Giglio and Grilli for “their dedicated leadership” at NGG and for “building a very strong team of successors to continue driving the strategy and operations” of the group.

De Giglio said: “Today, after a beautiful ten-year journey, I step down from my position at NGG. My heart is filled with gratitude for the opportunities I have been given, the extraordinary individuals I had the privilege to work with, and the collective successes we achieved.

“I leave behind a resilient, dynamic, and robust group that I'm confident will continue to flourish and uphold our shared vision.”