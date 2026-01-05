Fashion designer Jacqueline de Ribes passes away aged 96

Paris - Countess Jacqueline de Ribes, nicknamed “the last queen of Paris”, has died at the age of 96. The stylist, businesswoman, jet-set figure and symbol of Parisian elegance, particularly in the US, passed away on Tuesday. Her office confirmed the news to AFP on Wednesday, speaking on behalf of the family.

De Ribes died in Switzerland, her assistant Stéphanie Mouly told AFP.

A friend of Yves Saint Laurent and Valentino, she was also a patron and philanthropist. In 2015, she was honoured by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York with an exhibition. It showcased around 60 haute couture and ready-to-wear ensembles preserved by “the last queen of Paris”, with the oldest pieces dating back to 1962.

From 1956, de Ribes was featured on the world's best-dressed list. In 1962, she was elected to the Fashion Hall of Fame and celebrated by the greatest fashion photographers.

Born Jacqueline de La Bonninière de Beaumont on July 14, 1929, the aristocrat had a love for freedom and a passion for fashion from a young age. At 19, she married Viscount, later Count, Edouard de Ribes (1923-2013).

In 1962, she tried her hand at journalism, theatre, television and interior design. Encouraged by Yves Saint Laurent, of whom she was a client, she announced to her inner circle that she would create her own fashion house.

Her first collection was acclaimed by the international press, and the US quickly became her primary market. She ran her fashion house until 1995, before stepping down for health reasons.

In late 2019, the sale of the art collection she amassed with her husband raised 22.8 million euros at Sotheby's France. This included pre-emptive acquisitions by the Louvre and the Palace of Versailles.