Fashion industry expert Achim Berg to join Mango as external advisor

Mango has appointed fashion industry expert Achim Berg as external advisor to the company’s CEO, Toni Ruiz, and the management team, effective as of May 1, 2024.

The company said in a statement that Berg will utilise his vast expertise and network amassed from over two decades as a top management consultant to support Mango's sustained and profitable growth and its internationalisation strategy.

Commenting on Berg’s appointment, Toni Ruiz said: "Achim’s unparalleled experience and innovative vision for the fashion industry will be instrumental in refining our growth and internationalisation strategy, as well as advancing our sustainability agenda."

Achim Berg, who holds a master’s degree and a PhD in business administration and economics, has a distinguished career spanning 24 years with McKinsey & Company, where he served as partner and senior partner for 14 years. He co-founded McKinsey's apparel, fashion, and luxury (AF&L) practice in 2010. After growing and leading the EMEA team, he became the first global leader of the practice in 2015, a role he held until September 2023.

"I am excited to start this new chapter of my career, bringing my knowledge and passion for fashion to Mango. I am committed to helping further establish Mango as a leader in the fashion industry, both in terms of growth and sustainability," added Berg.

The company added that during his career as a top management consultant, Achim Berg drove strategy, digitization, and operations work as well as full-scale transformations. He served clients in all major markets with a focus on Europe, North America and Asia.

Berg also initiated a partnership with The Business of Fashion and was the co-editor of the State of Fashion series for seven years. His upcoming book, "The Future of Fashion," investigates industry trends and potential developments.