Fashion search platform Stylight names new CEO

Stylight, an online search platform for fashion, beauty and home products, has named Florian Geuppert as its new chief executive.

Geuppert was previously the CEO of Digital Content Group, part of the Holtzbrinck Group, and earlier in his career was managing director of BoD Books on Demand and chief financial officer of FriendScout24.

He succeeds Julian von Eckartsberg, who has stepped down from his post at the helm of the business after three years “to pursue new professional challenges”.

“As a global platform, Stylight is in a dynamic and fast-growing market environment,” Geuppert said in a release. “I am very pleased to build on the current positive development and to further accelerate Stylight’s growth together with our strong team and the support of our shareholders.”

Munich-headquartered Stylight is visited by 120 million users every year in 16 markets.