Fernando Fernandez appointed as new Unilever CEO

Consumer goods company Unilever has announced that chief executive officer and board director Hein Schumacher will depart the company on May 31, 2025, with his resignation effective March 1, 2025.

Fernando Fernandez, currently chief financial officer (CFO) and executive director, will succeed Schumacher as CEO, effective March 1, 2025. Fernandez previously led Unilever’s beauty & wellbeing division, a key growth driver, and held successful leadership positions in Latin America, Brazil, and the Philippines, consistently delivering strong financial performance and talent development.

Unilever Chairman Ian Meakins stated, “The board extends its gratitude to Hein for his strategic reset, the focus and discipline he instilled, and the robust financial progress achieved during 2024.”

Meakins added, “Fernando’s decisive, results-driven approach and his capacity to accelerate change have impressed the board. Having worked closely with him over the past 14 months, we are confident in his ability to lead a high-performing team, expedite the benefits of the Growth Action Plan (GAP), and maximize shareholder value.”

Fernando Fernandez commented, “Our priority will be to cultivate a future-proof portfolio with a compelling growth profile and to ensure superior functional and perceived quality across our top 30 power brands.”

The company has initiated an internal and external search for a permanent CFO. In the interim, Srinivas Phatak, deputy CFO and group controller, will serve as acting CFO, effective March 1, 2025.