Ferragamo appoints Micaela Le Divelec as Chief Corporate Officer

The board of directors of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. has elected Ferruccio Ferragamo as Executive Chairman and James Ferragamo as Vice Chairman of the group. The company said in a statement that the Chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo has been granted full powers and authority to manage the company. The company also appointed Micaela Le Divelec as new Chief Corporate Officer delaying the decision to name a new chief executive officer after Eraldo Poletto left the company in March.

The company’s board now consists of Ferruccio Ferragamo, Executive Chairman, James Ferragamo, Vice Chairman, and directors Leonardo Ferragamo, Giovanna Ferragamo, Diego Paternò Castello Di San Giuliano, Angelica Visconti, Francesco Caretti, Raffaela Pedani, Peter K.C. Woo, and independent directors Umberto Tombari, Chiara Ambrosetti, Marzio Alessandro Alberto Saà and Lidia Fiori.

The board also appointed the members of the internal committees and the lead independent director. The control and risks committee, competent also for transactions with related parties and sustainability, the company said, is entirely composed by independent directors Marzio Alessandro Alberto Saà (President), Umberto Tombari and Chiara Ambrosetti. The remuneration and appointment committee is composed by independent directors Umberto Tombari (President), Marzio Alessandro Alberto Saà and Lidia Fiori and the product and brand strategy committee, the company added, is composed Ferruccio Ferragamo (President), Diego Paternò Castello di San Giuliano, Angelica Visconti and James Ferragamo.

The board confirmed Marzio Alessandro Alberto Saà as Lead Independent Director. Divelec and James Ferragamo, have been designated as Strategic Managers of the company together with CFO Ugo Giorcelli.

Picture:Salvatore Ferragamo Group website