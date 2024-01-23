Ferragamo appoints Pierre La Tour as Group CFO

Salvatore Ferragamo has appointed Pierre La Tour as Group CFO, effective March 18, 2024.

The company said in a release that La Tour has also been designated by the company's board of directors as manager with strategic responsibilities, due to the prerogatives and tasks assigned to him related to the areas of administration, finance, control and investor relations.

"I am delighted to welcome Pierre La Tour to our team. I am sure that his international profile and diversified experience will be a great added value for our group,” said Marco Gobbetti, CEO and general manager of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.

La Tour joins the company from Biesse Group, where he served as group chief financial officer and investor relator. Graduate in economics from the University of Geneva in Switzerland, Pierre La Tour began his career in the nonprofit sector for the Aga Khan Foundation, working on microfinance, both centrally in Geneva and in Pakistan and India.

After an experience in Asia with Société Générale, he joined the Fiat Group in 1997, where he held various positions in the group companies with increasing responsibilities. He was appointed CFO for Iveco Defence Vehicles in 2008 and then in 2014, he took on the role of CFO for the Specialty Vehicles business unit created within CNH Industrial.

In 2015, he was called to serve as CFO China for Shanghai-based CNH Industrial, where he led a major turnaround by rationalising and consolidating corporate structures and managing negotiating relationships within joint ventures, a role he ceased in 2019 to join Biesse, a company listed on the Milan Stock Exchange.