Ferragamo CFO to leave the company on January 11

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. has announced that its CFO Ugo Giorcelli is leaving the company to pursue a new professional opportunity on January 11, 2019.

The company said in a statement: “To Ugo Giorcelli, the company’s most heartfelt thanks for his valuable work since his arrival in Salvatore Ferragamo.”

For the nine months to September 30, the company reported total revenues of 972 million euros , down 3.3 percent at current exchange and 1.6 percent at constant exchange rates. The profit before taxes in nine months amounted to 91 million euros, down 14.1 percent and group net profit of 64 million euros, declined 22.1 percent.

Picture:Facebbok/Salvatore Ferragamo