Ferrari Fashion School names Anna Lottersberger managing director and academic director

Anna Lottersberger has been appointed the new director of Italian institution Ferrari Fashion School, a fashion and design training institution in Milan. Lottersberger brings extensive experience in both the corporate and academic spheres, having held teaching and education management positions in Italy, China, Lebanon and Singapore.

Her most recent roles include leading fashion Masters programmes at Domus Academy and heading international academic development and corporate relations for the institutions within the Plena Education group.

“My objective is to strengthen the interaction between Ferrari Fashion School and the wider world by building a network encompassing businesses, professionals, and institutions such as museums, galleries, publishers and universities, both in Milan and internationally.

By centering students – their stories, identities, and voices – I aim to foster the development of knowledge, skills, and imagination that will help them connect culture, ethics, materials and future visions to contribute to the transformation of the fashion industry,” said Lottersberger.

