Filippa K appoints Marie Forssenius as CEO

Scandinavian fashion brand Filippa K has announced the appointment of Marie Forssenius as its new chief executive officer.

The move marks a promotion for Forssenius, who had first joined the company as chief financial officer and chief operating officer before becoming acting CEO for the Filippa K Group AB.

The company announced the latest shift in a post on LinkedIn, where it said Forssenius’ new permanent position marked “an important milestone in the label’s trajectory of international expansion, propelled by a renewed focus of its founding heritage and DNA”.

The statement continued: “Having served as acting CEO since April 2023, she has already begun shaping the company’s direction around her strong vision for the organisation's structure and values.”

One of her most notable decisions to date has been the appointment of Anna Teurnell as creative lead, who had been tasked with contributing to the company’s long-term strategy of becoming a “globally loved brand”.

Prior to joining Filippa K, Forssenius had served as CFO for the Royal Design Group after holding a number of varying financial positions at Gant Sweden over the course of nearly eight years.