Foot Locker appoints first chief strategy and transformation officer

US athletic retailer Foot Locker has appointed Neil Bansal to the newly created position of EVP and chief strategy and transformation officer.

Bansal joins the New York-based business from alcoholic beverage company Constellation Brands, where he most recently served as senior vice president of strategy, insights and analytics.

In his new role he will oversee Foot Locker’s global transformation strategy, “driving organizational outcomes with a relentless focus on the customer, growth, and innovation”. He will report to CEO and chair Richard Johnson.

Johnson welcomed Bansal to the company and hailed his “exceptional track record of successfully accelerating revenue growth, and profitability by focusing on strategy, innovation, corporate development, and digital transformation”.

Bansal commented: “I am thrilled to join Foot Locker, and I look forward to working closely with Dick and the executive leadership team to help shape the company's future and fuel the next wave of growth and innovation.

“Together, we are committed to driving and evolving the business against a dynamic backdrop as we continue to meet our customers' demand for choice.”