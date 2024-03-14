Foot Locker names Cindy Carlisle as chief human resources officer

Foot Locker has announced the appointment of Cindy Carlisle as executive vice president and chief human resources officer.

"I am confident that Cindy's deep expertise in HR, culture, engagement, and business strategy will be an incredible asset to our team members as we execute our Lace Up Plan and embark on our next 50 years of growth,” said Mary Dillon, president and CEO, Foot Locker, Inc.

Carlisle, the company said in a release, will be responsible for developing and executing the company's global human resources strategy in support of the Lace Up Plan, a transformation designed to drive the organisation's next phase of growth and create value for all stakeholders.

"Foot Locker has an incredible team of more than 45,000 diverse, versatile, and dedicated team members across 26 countries, and I look forward to helping them expand sneaker culture globally," added Carlisle.

Carlisle joins Foot Locker from Stryker Corporation, where she served as group vice president of human resources. She previously held leadership positions at Roche Group and Johnson & Johnson.