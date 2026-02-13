Footasylum CEO exits, search for successor underway

The chief executive officer of Footasylum has exited the company. David Pujolar is reported to have left the business this week, with Stephan Rahmede, a senior representative for Aurelius WaterRise, to take over in an interim capacity.

The news was confirmed by the footwear retailer to multiple media outlets, including FashionNetwork, yet the reason for Pujolar’s departure was not disclosed. In a statement, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the company. “Wishing the team continued success and all the best for the future,” he added.

Footasylum is currently owned by Aurelius Group, with Aurelius WaterRise serving as its in-house advisory team. Pujolar was appointed to the helm of the company nearly two years ago, and went on to oversee strong trading throughout the preceding period and into FY25, when the company recorded a 9.4 percent increase in total revenue.

At the time of the report’s publication, Pujolar had said the company was in a strong enough position to enter its next phase, namely international expansion. It later went on to announce a distribution deal with MAD agency for the DACH region, and secure a strategic partnership with Apparel Group in preparation for opening stores in the Gulf Cooperation Region.

The internationalisation strategy will continue under the direction of Rahmede, who will also temporarily lead further growth and profitability measures as a search for Pujolar’s successor goes underway.