Footwear brand Joybees names Ken Dayley as chief executive officer

Casual footwear brand Joybees has named Ken Dayley as the company's chief executive officer.

Dayley brings over 15 years of experience to the brand founded in 2018 in Denver, Colorado.

Commenting on the new appointment, Joey Separzadeh, chairman of the board of Joybees, said: "Ken’s ability to quickly assess and identify the growth potential for Joybees has been impressive. His global experience and business acumen will ignite our financial performance through broader brand collaborations, expanded distribution, and consumer awareness."

Joybees said in a release that Dayley most recently served as the chief digital officer at Body Art Alliance. From 2018 to 2021, he was instrumental in the consumer PopSockets craze, first as global e-commerce director and then as vice president of global direct-to-consumer.

"By building upon the company's foundational values, I look forward to leveraging and expanding upon the well-known product offering of Joybees to broaden the awareness and accessibility of the family-friendly footwear brand," added Dayley.

The company added that from 2014 to 2018, Dayley provided global digital consulting expertise to the footwear brand New Balance, establishing a data-driven strategic digital growth plan to support growth in the US and international expansion in Europe. From 2012 to 2014, Dayley worked as the digital development business manager for Finish Line.