Footwear label Kizik appoints Elizabeth Drori as chief marketing officer

Footwear brand Kizik has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Drori as chief marketing officer. Drori will serve on the Kizik executive leadership team, reporting to CEO Monte Deere.

The company said in a release that Drori joins Kizik from Sperry, where she served as global chief marketing officer and general manager of the Sperry e-commerce business.

“Bringing Elizabeth Drori on board marks a pivotal moment for Kizik. Her extensive background in marketing within the footwear industry, exceptional strategic insight and collaborative leadership style will be instrumental as we scale our direct-to-consumer, brick-and-mortar, and wholesale distribution channels worldwide,” said Monte Deere, CEO of Kizik.

Prior to Sperry, Drori headed marketing for Walmart’s fashion business and held roles at Converse and Boston Consulting Group, where she was a senior marketing leader and consultant, respectively. Drori received her MBA from Harvard Business School.

At Kizik, the company added, Drori will lead the development and execution of brand strategy while also overseeing marketing efforts across all consumer touchpoints, including brand, creative, communications, digital, and e-commerce.

“As the leader in hands-free footwear, the Kizik product proposition is compelling, with endless growth potential. I look forward to being part of the magic that is Kizik and introducing the brand to new consumers around the world,” added Drori.

Following recent retail store openings at Mall of America and King of Prussia, and its expansion into the global market, Kizik is poised for further multi-channel growth. The company aims to secure placements in 500 wholesale locations in the US, and open six additional stores by the year's end.