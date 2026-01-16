Footwear label Vivaia plans major retail expansion under new creative director

International footwear brand Vivaia has announced the appointment of Alan Buanne as creative director. This move is part of a strategy to elevate the brand, coinciding with its international expansion.

Launched in 2020, Vivaia now has over 80 points-of-sale and has no plans to stop there. The company is preparing for significant growth in its distribution network for 2026. In this context, the arrival of Alan Buanne is expected to harmonise the brand's visual identity while strengthening its premium image.

Who is Alan Buanne?

Alan Buanne is an Australian-born designer of Italian and Peruvian heritage. He joins Vivaia with notable experience in the luxury and contemporary footwear sector. A graduate of the Polimoda institute in Florence, he has held management positions at prestigious houses such as Nicholas Kirkwood (LVMH) and Bottega Veneta. He is also the co-founder of the brand Neous, which is known for its design-led approach to contemporary luxury.

This appointment highlights Vivaia's desire to transcend its status as a functional brand. Alan Buanne brings a unique expertise. He combines informal training in podiatry with his creative skills, seeking to perfect the product's ergonomics without compromising visual appeal. His work will include developing silhouettes adapted to a variety of skin tones and focusing on “clearer and more engaging communication around material innovations”.

The first collection bearing Buanne's creative signature is expected for the autumn/winter 2026 season.

Ambitious retail strategy for 2026

This appointment comes amidst a period of strong growth for Vivaia. In 2025, the brand surpassed 75 stores worldwide and stated in a press release that it recorded a 100 percent increase in its physical retail performance year-over-year.

Vivaia store in Soho (USA). Credits: Vivaia

For 2026, the company has clear objectives:

Network expansion: Vivaia plans to reach 130 stores worldwide.

US focus: Ten new points-of-sale are planned in the US, targeting New York, New Jersey, California and Florida, in addition to the renovation of the SoHo flagship store.

Partnerships: The brand will strengthen its presence with retailers like Nordstrom and Von Maur, while also opening up to new partners such as Macy's.

In Europe, the brand is also continuing its expansion, marked by the opening of its second French store at the end of 2025 in the Westfield Les 4 Temps shopping centre in La Défense.

Towards a unified brand image

Beyond the product, Alan Buanne's mission is to unify the brand's global image. This will be accompanied by a new retail concept aimed at reflecting a more sophisticated customer experience. The concept will feature spaces with soft lines, warm wood tones and a clean aesthetic, designed to evoke the brand's eco-responsible values.

“My goal is to build on what already resonates clearly and to guide Vivaia into its next phase with the same determination,” Buanne stated in a press release. The new creative director also highlighted the importance of addressing women aged forty and over, a demographic often overlooked by the footwear industry in terms of design intent.