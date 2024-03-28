Former Belstaff creative director dead at 42

The former creative director of British luxury label Belstaff, Michele Malenotti, has died in a motor scooter accident at the age of 42.

According to both media reports and police, Malenotti had been returning home on Saturday early morning when he lost control of his vehicle on a roundabout near Venice.

Malenotti was part of the family that had previously owned outerwear label Belstaff, which they sold in 2011 to Labelux Group for a sum of 161 million dollars.

During their ownership of the brand, the Malenotti’s made the decision to move its operations to Milan and, as such, take Belstaff into the luxury market.

The brand was operated under the Malenottis’ Clothing Company, which also at one time owned the Capalbio and Black Prince brands.

The family went on to purchase the British motorcycle and apparel brand Matchless London, for which the father Franco Malenotti became the chairman.

Michele Malenotti ultimately took up the creative director position, his most recent role at the company according to LinkedIn.

Under his guidance, the label expanded into the premium apparel and accessories business, provided garments for a wide range of Hollywood movies and worked with celebrities on collaborations.