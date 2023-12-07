Former Bogner director appointed Esprit COO

Esprit has named Konstantinos Balogiannis the new chief operating officer, managing director Europe and Global Business Development, a dual role he took up towards the beginning of November.

Balogiannis announced the appointment on his own LinkedIn, where he said that the project was “extremely intriguing” on so many levels that he “would not know where to start”.

He continued: “I will concentrate [on contributing] as much as possible to the new elevated global strategy. Understanding the challenges, it makes me more confident to achieve our goals when I see the level of enthusiasm, professionalism and passion that the like-minded colleagues are bringing to the table.”

Balogiannis joins Esprit from Willy Bogner where he had most recently served as global director wholesale for over four years. He first entered the German retailer in 2017, initially taking on the position of director international sales Bogner for the US, EMEA and Asia markets.

Prior to this, the exec had held a series of roles at Tom Tailor Trading over the course of around eight years. These included chief operating officer Asia, managing director of the Polo Team, and head of international sales.