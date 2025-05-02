Former Burberry creative director Riccardo Tisci accused of sexual assault

Riccardo Tisci is facing allegations of sexual assault. A new lawsuit filed in a New York Supreme Court has claimed that the former creative director to Burberry and Givenchy had drugged and later taken advantage of the defendant, Patrick Cooper, in his New York City apartment.

A spokesperson for Tisci has said the allegations are “categorically untrue”, telling FashionUnited that: “Riccardo looks forward to clearing his name of these false and malicious accusations. He will obtain vindication through due process.”

In an 11-page complaint, initially reported on by The Independent, Cooper said the alleged incident took place in June 2024. It was then that Tisci is said to have approached Cooper at a bar in East Harlem, New York, where he put a drug in Cooper’s drink without his knowledge, leaving him unable to “defend himself”. Tisci is then accused of taking Cooper back to his New York City apartment, where Cooper was prevented from leaving and ultimately assaulted.

Cooper is seeking compensatory and punitive damages “in a sum exceeding the jurisdictional limits of all lower courts which would have jurisdiction over this matter, as well as attorney fees, costs and any and all further relief that the court deems just and proper”.

Tisci is known for creatively heading the brands Burberry and Givenchy. The latter he was at for 12 years before he moved to Burberry in 2018, where he served as the chief creative officer for five years. Following this tenure, Tisci signed with United Talent Agency and later became the first guest editor and creative director of the publication, Boy.Brother.Friend.

