Former Coach boss named new CEO of Capri Holdings, Michael Kors

Capri Holdings has announced that Joshua Schulman is the new CEO of Michael Kors, effective immediately, and will take on the role of group CEO from September 2022.

Schulman joins the luxury fashion group, which also owns brands Jimmy Choo and Versace, from Tapestry, where he was president and CEO of the Coach brand from 2017 to 2020. Prior to that, he spent five years at Neiman Marcus Group, most recently as president of Bergdorf Goodman.

Schulman will replace current group CEO John D. Idol who will move into the executive chairman role.

For now, Schulman will be responsible for all aspects of the Michael Kors brand globally, reporting directly to Idol.