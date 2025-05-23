Former H&M CEO joins On board of directors

Helen Helmersson, the former chief executive officer for H&M, has joined the board of directors of Swiss sportswear brand On. She has also taken a spot on the Nomination and Compensation Committee, a press release has revealed.

Up until 2024, Helmersson had been with H&M since the beginning of her career in 1997, holding a variety of increasingly responsible positions, such as global head of production and chief operation officer, before taking the helm in 2020.

She currently serves as a board member of digital training company Quizrr and as a chairperson of textile-to-textile recycling firm, Circulose.

Speaking on the appointment, On’s co-founder and executive co-chairman, David Allemann, said Helmersson’s “exceptional track record in retail, operations and purpose-driven leadership will be a powerful asset as we continue our journey to be the premium global sportswear brand”.

In her own statement, Helmersson added: “I’m honoured and excited to join On’s board of directors. On’s unique blend of innovation, performance, and impact creates something truly special.

“I look forward to working with the board and the management team to help shape the future of this inspiring company as it grows to true scale.”