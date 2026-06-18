Former KaDeWe buying director Simone Heift moves to Peek & Cloppenburg

Düsseldorf - Simone Heift is to become managing director of buying and merchandising at Peek & Cloppenburg.

The designated buying director will take up her new position on September 1, the parent company JC New Retail AG announced on Thursday. In addition, the former chief merchandising officer of the KaDeWe Group will become a member of the board of directors of JC New Retail.

Heift to take over buying responsibility for P&C Vienna and Düsseldorf

In her new role, Heift will be responsible for the buying and merchandising organisations of Peek & Cloppenburg Vienna and Peek & Cloppenburg Düsseldorf. Her responsibilities will also include buying and merchandising, strategic procurement and strategic brand partnerships.

“Simone brings outstanding know-how and many years of experience in the international retail environment,” said Stefano Della Valle, chairman of the board of directors and CEO of JC Switzerland Holding AG. “Her strategic view of markets, brands and product ranges will have a decisive influence on the future development of P&C.”

Heift has many years of experience in the premium and luxury goods trade. From 2003 to 2012, she worked for the Berlin department store Quartier 206, where her responsibilities included the entire buying department. She then moved to the KaDeWe Group, where she held various management positions in buying and merchandising over a period of 14 years.

In addition to her role as buying director, she eventually took on overall responsibility for merchandising as chief merchandising officer. Heift left the company just under two months ago. Her successor at the KaDeWe Group was Julie Gasperini.