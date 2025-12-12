Former Levi’s Americas president ups stake in Dr. Martens

Robert Hanson, the former president of Levi’s Americas, has increased his shareholding in Dr. Martens just days after initially snapping up a stake in the British footwear company.

According to a London Stock Exchange filing, Hanson, who joined the board as an independent non-executive director in March, has secured another 104,000 shares in Dr. Martens.

His holding in the company is now worth over 155,000 pounds, building on the 96,000 shares he purchased on December 8.

Hanson currently serves as the chief executive officer of US wine firm The Duckhorn Portfolio.

His previous positions included that of EVP, president of Constellation Brands’ Wine & Spirits; president of Americas at Levi’s; and CEO of both American Eagle Outfitters and John Hardy.