Former Luxottica executive Giuseppe De Biasi joins Lowa

Outdoor footwear brand Lowa has appointed Giuseppe De Biasi as general manager operations. He succeeds Alexander Nicolai, who is leaving the company after 12 years.

As Lowa announced on Monday, De Biasi will manage the areas of product development, production and central corporate functions. Together with CEO Andrea Dorigo and general manager commercial Marco Pirani, both of whom were appointed earlier this spring, he will form Lowa's newly revamped three-person management team.

The new appointee comes from eyewear manufacturer Luxottica, where he most recently served as general manager retail for Greater China. De Biasi brings with him "extensive management experience" and has "successfully managed operational organisations and transformation processes in various markets", according to a statement.

Lowa CEO Dorigo, who also heads the Italian parent company Tecnica Group, explained the reasoning behind De Biasi's appointment. "With him, we are gaining an internationally experienced leader with strong operational expertise, strategic vision and comprehensive knowledge along the entire value chain," he explained in a statement. "With his experience, Giuseppe De Biasi will provide important impetus and make a valuable contribution to achieving our strategic goals."

The trekking shoe specialist is focusing its current plans particularly on the "further development of the product portfolio" and the "expansion of its market position in existing and new segments". The company also recently unveiled a new brand identity.