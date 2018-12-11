Former LVMH CEO Pierre-Yves Roussel said to be joining Tory Burch

Pierre-Yves Roussel, former Chairman and CEO of the LVMH Group, is rumored to be have been appointed to the role of CEO at Tory Burch, according to fashion news publication WWD.

Roussel is married to Tory Burch, who is currently the CEO and chair of her eponymous label. But she has reportedly been looking for a replacement for John Mehas, who served as the company’s president for the past two years but recently moved on to Victoria’s Secret.

As head of LVMH, Roussel oversaw several labels, including Givenchy, Celine, Pucci, Marc Jacobs and Nicholas Kirkwood.