Former Matalan CEO Jo Whitfield names chair of BRC

Jo Whitfield, retail veteran and former chief executive for Matalan, has been appointed chair of the British Retail Consortium (BRC). She will succeed Andy Higginson, whose tenure comes to an end on October 2.

Whitfield, who is the first female chair of the BRC, brings to the role 25 years of experience in retail, having previously served in leadership roles at The Co-Op and Asda, as well as helming Matalan.

She currently serves as non-executive and audit chair of Asda and is on the Ethics Committee at Factory International, where she is a non-executive and chair.

In a statement, Whitfield said it was an honour to join the BRC and support CEO, Helen Dickinson, and her team at such a pivotal moment.

She continued: “Retailers are at the heart of communities, and we’re acutely aware of the many government policies currently under consideration that could either support or hinder our industry.

“This is a critical moment for us all and now more than ever, we need a strong, united voice. I look forward to working closely with Helen and the team to ensure the interests of our industry are championed and protected.”

Whitfield will be joined by Eve Williams, who has been named as a new non-executive director on the BRC board. Williams is currently VP, general manager of Ebay UK, a role she took up in 2023 following a number of executive roles at both Asos and Ebay.